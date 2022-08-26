 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn Fire Department awarded grant to buy new emergency portable radios

Apartment Fire

Auburn Fire Department Chief Mark Fritz communicates with his firefighters wile battling an apartment fire on South Street in June.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department has secured a grant for new emergency portable radios.

At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, Jenny Haines, Auburn's director of planning and development, acting as interim city manager while Jeff Dygert is on vacation, told the council that the AFD successfully applied for an $219,122 grant to buy new radios.

That money, along with a 10% match from the city, brings the project total to $241,035, Haines said, which was the full amount the department requested. The funding is from a Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

"Once the fire department acquires the new radios and puts them in service, the radios currently assigned to AFD will be able to be released to other city departments," Haines said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

