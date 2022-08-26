Auburn Fire Department awarded grant to buy new emergency portable radios

AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department has secured a grant for new emergency portable radios.

At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, Jenny Haines, Auburn's director of planning and development, acting as interim city manager while Jeff Dygert is on vacation, told the council that the AFD successfully applied for an $219,122 grant to buy new radios.

That money, along with a 10% match from the city, brings the project total to $241,035, Haines said, which was the full amount the department requested. The funding is from a Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

"Once the fire department acquires the new radios and puts them in service, the radios currently assigned to AFD will be able to be released to other city departments," Haines said.