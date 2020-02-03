Auburn firefighters' union backs John Mannion in NY Senate race

John Mannion has won the support of the union representing Auburn firefighters.

Auburn Firefighters Local 1446 announced Monday it has endorsed Mannion, D-Westvale, in the 50th state Senate District race. Mannion is running to fill the seat vacated by former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, who resigned at the end of 2019 after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.

Sean Corcoran, president of Auburn Firefighters Local 1446, called Mannion a "genuinely honest person" who is "hoping to represent our district evenly, fairly and with vigor."

"We wish him success in his endeavor and are willing to support his campaign in any way he needs," Corcoran added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The union endorsed Mannion in 2018 when he narrowly lost to Antonacci in the 50th Senate District race. Antonacci won the election by nearly 3,000 votes.