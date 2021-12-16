Auburn gets $4.6 million state grant for Lake Avenue bridge project

For its 70th birthday, the Lake Avenue bridge in Auburn will get a makeover.

The state Department of Transportation, through its Bridge NY program, will provide more than $4.6 million to the city of Auburn for the rehabilitation of the bridge, which carries traffic over the Owasco River between Osborne and Owasco streets.

According to Christina Selvek, the city's director of capital projects, the total cost of the bridge rehabilitation project is $4,907,800. The state is covering 95% of the cost, while the city will pick up the remaining 5%.

The award will allow the city to move forward with the project. Selvek explained that they will begin with the design and project scoping process. The design work should be completed by October 2023, then the project will be submitted for construction bids that year. The plan is for the construction phase of the bridge rehabilitation project to begin in 2024.

"It dovetails really nicely into the fact that the city still has a construction project on (the state Department of Transportation's) plan for Lake Avenue," she said. "This is great because now we can do the bridge work before we roll right into a major road improvement project. The city does recognize (Lake Avenue) needs improvements, particularly after it was used as a detour for South Street."

The project is one of six in central New York and two in Cayuga County that will receive state funding. The Cayuga County Highway Department will get $1.073 million to replace the Jericho Road bridge over Putnam Brook.

Statewide, more than $216 million has been allocated for bridge and culvert repairs or replacement projects through Bridge NY.

The rehabilitation of the Lake Avenue bridge is a major project for the city, Selvek said. The bridge was built in 1954 and, she added, needs "significant rehabilitation." In addition to road improvements, the project will also include depth repairs to the concrete portion of the bridge and work on its steel frame.

"To have the state assist with 95% of the project costs is definitely good for the city and the residents of Auburn," Selvek said.

