AUBURN — Auburn is proceeding on an estimated $22 million dollar sewer improvement project, as city council approved taking the lead on a state-required environmental review.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Auburn City Council unanimously accepted a resolution on the body's intent to declare itself the lead agency for a coordinated review in accordance with the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act, which is meant to ensure the project won't cause any significant adverse impacts on the environment.

The resolution states the council plans to undertake work such as rehabilitating the city's four existing combined sewer overflow treatment facilities — which are along the Owasco River — and the storage and release facility, separating sewers in tributary areas to the North Interceptor Sewer by building new storm and sanitary sewers and upgrading existing sewers and manholes through trenchless construction methods.

The council intends to be the lead agency "for the purposes of completing a Coordinated Environmental Review in accordance with SEQR and NYS Revolving Fund Equivalency Guidance," the resolution said.

Speaking after the meeting, Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen said a construction start date has not been finalized.

"Our engineers are still working on 100% design documents and I don't anticipate them being completed until later this summer, and then it's just all about timing for when it makes most sense to go out to bid for the project," he said. "So we're still a little ways out on being able to finalize the decision on that."

Sewer lines are set to be separated in targeted areas where storm water and sanitary wastewater are combined, according to a Jan. 23 memo on the sewer project. During heavy rainfalls, the combined system can result in discharge of partially treated sewage directly into the river.

Jensen told the council during a Jan. 26 meeting the project was estimated to cost approximately $22 million. The city recently secured an $11 million grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. for the undertaking, along with having a $11 million state loan with 0% interest.

Planned work for the endeavor includes adding a new stormwater outfall to the Owasco River, creating new storm sewers and sanitary sewers at different areas, implementing major advancements to the treatment processes of overflow facilities on Genesee and Miller streets and undergoing minimal improvements to the facilities on Venice and Wadsworth streets, which will eventually be phased out of use.

Several aspects of the project are anticipated to cause disruptions in the city, Jensen previously said, adding some portions of street will be completely excavated. Other expected neighborhood impacts are temporary sewer disruptions, traffic detours and some temporary access restrictions to residences.

In other news

• The council also sold a surplus property.

Council members unanimously voted for a resolution to sell the property of 34 Maple St. to Steven Weaver for $65,000. The resolution said the city acquired the title to the property, a single-family home, in August due to tax foreclosure. The city listed the property for sale last month, with a purchase price of $65,000. Weaver proposed a cash purchase offer and sale contract to buy the property for that same amount, the resolution said, noting that the property is not needed for city purposes and Weaver plans to renovate the property in order to sell it.

Conditions as part of the agreement include the buyer be responsible for any title and closing costs necessary to close the transaction and that "the deed transferred to the buyer shall include a reversionary clause to provide that if the buyer fails to satisfy the conditions relating to the renovation of the Property within one year of the closing, then title and ownership of the Property shall automatically and immediately revert back to the City," the resolution said.