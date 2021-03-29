Auburn health center among NY facilities getting nearly $400M in emergency aid

A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package includes nearly $400 million in emergency help for community health centers in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding last week. Five facilities in central New York will receive funding, including East Hill Medical Center in Auburn (more than $1.5 million) and Syracuse Community Health Center (nearly $4.7 million).

The Health Resources and Services Administration will begin to distribute the funding in April. The main purposes of the funding are to expand the centers' operational capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide preventive care to those who are at a higher risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.

"New York's community health centers are a cornerstone of the state's health care system and have been our frontline armor in the battle against COVID-19, especially in underserved and disadvantaged communities where COVID hit the hardest," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Schumer advocated for the funding in the COVID-19 relief legislation, the American Rescue Plan, that President Joe Biden signed in March. More than $396.8 million will be distributed to 63 community health centers across New York.