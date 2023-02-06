The Auburn City Council will hold a pair of public hearings this week, one on the city's plan for spending its allotment of community block grant funding and the other on a proposed change to its nuisance ordinance.

Both hearings are set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, during the weekly council meeting at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

The hearing on the 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan is one of the final steps needed in a process that has included community surveying and public input meetings over the past three months. The city's budget for CDBG funds, which come from the federal government, is $1.54 million.

Proposed uses of those funds include about $720,000 for public improvements such as park upgrades, new sidewalks and sewer repairs; $130,000 for community support programs such as the Chapel House homeless shelter, SCAT Van and Community Action Programs of Cayuga/Seneca; $177,000 for economic development programs that include small business loans; and $160,000 for administration of the block grant program.

The other hearing will provide a public feedback opportunity on a proposed change to the city's nuisance ordinance that would add businesses operating without required local or state licenses to the list of defined nuisances.

Doing so will allow the city's Nuisance Abatement Committee to take action, such as moving to condemn a property, if a business is violating the law by not having a required license.

The ordinance change is being proposed as the city has encountered tobacco shops and a marijuana business that officials have said are lacking a proper license.