Auburn hospital gets $2M in federal spending bill for cancer center equipment

The spending bill that Congress will approve this week includes $2 million for Auburn Community Hospital.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko advocated for the funding, some of which will be used to buy a PET-CT scanner for the hospital's cancer center.

The hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this month for the $15 million cancer center, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

"Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Cayuga County and this new center will be a one-stop shop to help patients get the top-notch care they need in their own community," Schumer said. "I am proud to deliver this funding to Auburn Community Hospital so that our doctors can have the support they need and the people of Cayuga County can have the cancer treatment center they have long needed and deserved."

The federal funding will support other infrastructure investments, including the addition of parking spots to accommodate cancer center patients.

Katko, R-Camillus, included the Auburn hospital project in his final member-directed spending requests. He sought more than $6 million for various projects in Cayuga County.

Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, welcomed the federal assistance.

"This funding will allow ACH to purchase state-of-the-art medical technology and make building improvements that will support our new cancer center," Berlucchi said.

"The new cancer center will provide necessary care for the leading cause of premature death in Cayuga County. The center will provide essential care for the local community that they would otherwise have to travel long distances for and will increase employment."

Auburn hospital received funding earlier this year with help from Schumer, who intervened when payments to the medical center through a federal program were delayed. The hospital had applied for funding in September 2021, but did not get the aid for months. Schumer spoke with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and urged him to send the money to Auburn hospital.

The $2 million for Auburn hospital is in a federal spending bill that will fund government operations through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. The House and Senate are expected to pass the bill this week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature. He will sign the bill, according to the White House.