Auburn hospital getting $2.2M in federal funds to cover COVID care costs

Auburn Community Hospital will receive more than $2 million in federal funding to help cover its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced that Auburn hospital will get $2.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-related expenses. Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for the hospital, confirmed on Monday that the funding will reimburse the medical center for its purchases of COVID medications, test kits and other supplies.

"As the only hospital in Cayuga County, Auburn Community Hospital heroically stepped up by increasing spending, while experiencing significant revenue loss, and working ceaselessly to help our rural communities beat back this virus for over two years," Schumer said.

Gillibrand added that the federal aid "will help ensure that Auburn Community Hospital can maintain staffing levels, provide (personal protective equipment), and continue to keep Cayuga County safe as we encounter and fight new variants of COVID-19."

Auburn hospital has treated scores of COVID patients since the pandemic began in March 2020. Hospitalizations peaked in January 2021 before vaccinations were widely available. There was a surge in hospitalizations again last winter.

Case numbers and hospitalizations are on the decline in Cayuga County, Chadderdon noted that they are still treating COVID patients and there are employees who are out of work due to the virus.

"This money is really needed," he added.

The funding is the latest aid for Auburn hospital. Before the FEMA money was announced, Schumer successfully intervened to get more than $3.4 million for the hospital. The funding was available through the American Rescue Plan's Provider Relief Fund.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.