Auburn Housing Authority awarded additional rental assistance vouchers

An additional 1,500 in new private market rental assistance vouchers for New York state will include some for the authority that administers the federally funded program in Auburn.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced new Housing Choice Vouchers Program funding of $19,844,132 for New York state, Nationwide, more than 19,000 new vouchers are being awarded.

Among the recipients is the Auburn Housing Authority, which is receiving four new vouchers with a total value of $25,505, according to a HUD press release. Neighboring communities getting new vouchers include the Ithaca Housing Authority (seven vouchers valued at $75,529), Syracuse Housing Authorities (21 vouchers valued at $184,494) and the city of Oswego (five vouchers valued at $38,484).

According to its website, the Auburn Housing Authority administers 394 Housing Choice vouchers, which provide income-eligible residents with rental payment assistance. The authority has had a waiting list for its existing vouchers and has not been taking new applications.

Commonly known as Section 8, Housing Choice is the federal government's major private market voucher program. HUD said the new allocations are its largest expansion in 20 years.

“With the new Housing Choice Vouchers HUD is announcing today, along with steps HUD is taking to make it easier for households to use vouchers, families across the country will have greater access to safe, stable, and affordable housing and the opportunities that come with it,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a press release issued Saturday.

"Housing Choice Vouchers give New Yorkers the freedom to live where they choose," said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, in the press release. "These new vouchers, scattered across the state, will expand the number of families in the rental assistance program."