Auburn landfill solar project construction begins; residents can sign up for power

A long-planned solar array project at Auburn's old landfill has started construction, with the expectation to have it online in a few months.

For years, the city has been working with partners for a community solar array at the old landfill No. 1 off North Division Street. The Auburn City Council received an update on the project at a council meeting March 10, with a presentation from representatives with True Green Capital Management, the project financier, and Solar Farms New York, one of the partnering entities handling marketing. The project's main developer is Abundant Solar.

In September 2019, the council passed a resolution approving a lease with Abundant for around 36 acres of land at the landfill for a solar array project.

More than two years later, True Green's Noah Siegel was at Auburn's March 10 city council meeting to announce that construction has begun and late summer or early fall 2022 is targeted for the array to be online.

"It has started, I was just over there, there's equipment, got a few folks on-site doing as much as they can in the winter weather, but it's looking good," Siegel said.

The community solar project will offer a chance for city residents to tap into the power supply generated.

A slideshow presentation on the solar program, via through the city's website, said the Auburn Community Solar Project will produce clean carbon-free solar electricity, generating over 7,700,000 kilowatt hours of electricity each year, which would be enough to offset the usage of over 770 Auburn-area households. The presentation also said New York State Electric and Gas customers who live in Auburn are eligible to sign up and get a 10% discount on their monthly electricity bills.

Amy Harris, chief marketing officer for Solar Farms, said all enrollees will be offered a $50 gift card upon enrollment and she believes the project will allow for around 700 enrollees.

"We want to get the word out, we want residents to sign up, we want to build the excitement and we'll be sending out communications," she said.

Siegel added that construction will take place throughout the spring and summer and that "by late summer, early fall, we expect that anyone who signed up for the program will start to see their energy savings on their bills."

Harris added that "we want to start enrolling people as soon as possible. Once they enroll, they get a confirmation, they get a welcome package, they'll get their gift card and then we will stay in touch with them so they know the progress of the project and then right before the project is going online, we send them another communication."

Residents can go to the website auburncommunitysolar.com to sign up and call membership services with questions at (315) 512-5339.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.