Auburn leaders urge NY judge to reject 'devastating' redistricting maps for city

A trio of Auburn city officials are asking state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to reject the proposed congressional and state Senate maps drafted by special master Dr. Jonathan Cervas.

In separate letters, Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason and city councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino argue the maps would be "devastating" for the city. Mason added that the maps should be declared unconstitutional and the district lines drawn by the state Legislature should stand for one election cycle to "allow appropriate time and process for a new set of independently drawn maps" that would take effect beginning with the 2024 elections.

Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing New York's congressional and state Senate district lines after the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, tossed out the state Legislature's maps, released his draft maps on Monday.

Under Cervas' plan, all of Cayuga County and the city of Auburn would be in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District that extends from Erie County to the Watertown area. It would no longer be in a district with neighboring Onondaga County.

Auburn and Cayuga County would also be placed into a state Senate district with all of Jefferson and Oswego counties, along with a portion of Lewis County.

With Cervas needing to submit his final maps by Friday, Auburn officials hope that their voices will be heard.

"The special master's map proposals for both the congressional districts and the state senate district draw the city of Auburn into districts that have nothing to do with our central New York interests and will negatively impact many issues we are currently involved with as we will likely find ourselves represented by individuals that have no interests in central New York," Giannettino wrote.

Cuddy raised another issue of concern. Cayuga County is part of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, which includes Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. That process, he explained, is "closely aligned" with state and federal representatives from the region. If the new maps are adopted, it's likely that the county's congressional representative and state senator will be from outside of the region.

The maps, Cuddy added, put Auburn at a "significant disadvantage."

If Cervas' plan is finalized, it would be a major change for Cayuga County. Since 1992, at least a portion of the county has been part of a central New York congressional district. Most recently, from 2013 through this year, the entire county has been in a district with Onondaga, Wayne and a portion of Oswego counties.

Cayuga has traditionally been in central New York or Finger Lakes state Senate districts. The current maps split the county into three state Senate districts, one of which includes all or parts of six counties in the Finger Lakes region and another that is comprised of portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

