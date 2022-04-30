Auburn may double its residential trash collection fee

Solid waste collection charges in Auburn could be doubling in the next fiscal year.

At its meeting Thursday, Auburn City Council heard a presentation from Mike Talbot, superintendent of public works, on proposed solid waste rate hikes. City officials had said early this month during a presentation for the preliminary 2022-23 budget that increases would be needed to make up for a $1.18 million deficit in the solid waste fund.

The proposed collection fee for residential properties would be $240 per unit, which equates to $4.62 a week, or 66 cents per day. The current fee is set at $120 for a single-unit property, with higher fees for multi-unit properties.

The proposal for non-residential properties of less than 10,000 square feet is for $400, which equals $7.69 a week, or $1.10 a day. The recommended charge for a non-residential property over 10,000 square feet would be $600, the slides said, translating into $11.54 a week, or $1.64 a day.

"Nobody likes to pay more for something, but I think what we haven't done in the last five, six years is even entertain increasing these prices or looking at it," Talbot said. "I fumbled that, I'll take responsibility for that."

Talbot said Auburn's solid waste rates have not increased since a trash collection fee was established. That happened in 2015-16 city budget, when funding for curbside solid waste pickup was shifted from being part of property taxes to the dedicated user fee.

"Back in 2015-2016, what we did is took how we pay for it out of the taxes. It used to be part of your taxes and unbeknownst to everybody for the 100 years before, apparently according to sources now, that's illegal to do because it's more of a user fee, so we removed it," Talbot said. "There was a lot of inequity because garbage has nothing to do with the assessed value of your home."

Under the current system, the properties that use the city's curbside collection services, including tax-exempt properties, receive weekly refuse, recycling and yard waste collection. The city surveyed several upstate New York communities regarding their waste services and found that several do not include all of those services.

Talbot mentioned the city's landfill closure in late 2020, when the city's transfer station started taking trash that is then transported to regional landfills.

"It's kind of a transition period for us now, with just the transfer station, refuse collection, but we still have our legacy costs associated with the landfill," Talbot added.

Residents would pay 66 cents a day "for a service that is really unmatched by any municipality around here," he said.

Under Auburn's system, "everyone's held to the same limits as a single household," with five cans allowed, although he noted "there is a caveat in here where the city manager, city council can charge more if people are continually exceeding" those limits.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked Talbot if he felt the five-container limit should be changed, saying he felt five containers "is a lot."

"There's an argument there for that, but now I think most people probably don't put out five containers a week," Talbot said. "Some people put out eight containers, and if somebody puts out six containers, we pick it up, that's the service we provide. That's the difference between us and, I think, a private company. A private company, it's a business. We provide a service for our residents."

Auburn's total solid waste revenues, under the 2023 recommended budget, with proposed increases for elements such as refuse collection, would come to $3,627,500.

Later in the meeting, Comptroller Rachel Jacobs presented the final 2022-23 proposed budget, integrating budget requests city councilors made last week. Those requests included city hall security — with $58,777 set to go to that in this most recent budget — and $5,000 for a trap, neuter and release program for cats in Auburn.

According to Jacob's slides on the most recent budget, officials are now projecting a 13% increase over the actual 2021 collections for sales tax, higher than the 6.3% sales tax jump included in the city's preliminary budget from earlier this month. The proposed tax levy of 2.28%, or $285,000, did not change from the earlier budget to the latest proposal.

The council will need to approve a final budget by the end of June. The city's fiscal year starts on July 1.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

