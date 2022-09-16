Auburn may seek state funds for developer's downtown building renovation

Auburn City Council is set to vote next week on whether to apply for state grant funding that would help finance a developer's downtown building restoration project.

At a council meeting Thursday night, a public hearing was held regarding the city's potential application for Empire State Development funding through the Restore NY Communities Initiatives to rehabiliate 22 E. Genesee St. The city would apply for $1.75 million to help R&M Real Estate Group redevelop the three-story, 13,000-square-foot property within the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.

According to the city's "Intent to Apply" notice with the state, the building has been vacant for years and has fallen into disrepair. R&M, which has redeveloped various properties downtown in recent years, plans to convert the property for mixed-use, with first floor commercial space and upper floor apartments.

The document said the renovations will include new plumbing, electrical, HVAC and sprinkler system, windows, bathrooms and kitchen for the apartments and an "updated façade consistent with the building's historic past."

The estimated total project cost is $2.58 million. Built in 1970, according Cayuga County real property records, the property is currently assessed at $88,300.

During the hearing Thursday, Joe Bartolotta of R&M said the company bought the property about four years ago, "with the notion of renovating it sometime in 2020." However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the group to put the project on hold, he said.

"Once we remerged from the pandemic, and we continue to remerge from the pandemic, the state of the economy drastically changed. Material prices are up, supply chains have been disrupted, contractors are hard to find, if not impossible to find, and interest rates for commercial loans have recently soared, which caused us to reconsider the feasibility of the project," Bartolotta continued. "We're hopeful that this Restore New York application comes to fruition and allows us to once again move this project forward, so we appreciate the city moving this application forward on behalf of the project."

Many of the neighboring business owners on East Genesee Street between John Street and Seminary Avenue, commonly referred to as East Hill, have signed a petition expressing support for the project and the grant application, Bartolotta said.

After Bartolotta finished speaking, Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the business improvement district, said she supports the application and the project. She said "the Bartolottas have done a phenomenal job with renovating space on East Hill as well as generating retail businesses on East Hill."

Council members did not ask Bartolotta or DeVito any questions. The city's application requires approval from the city council, which is expected to vote on a resolution authorizing the city's application to the grant program at its Sept. 22 meeting.