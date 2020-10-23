Auburn mayor endorses former councilor Carabajal for NY Assembly

For four years, they served together in Auburn city government. Now, Mayor Michael Quill is supporting Dia Carabajal in her bid for the 126th Assembly District seat.

Quill, a Democrat, endorsed Carabajal, D-Auburn, to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Carabajal and John Lemondes, a LaFayette Republican, are in the race.

Carabajal served on the Auburn City Council from 2016 through 2019. Quill has been mayor since 2008.

"Dia knows the issues facing us and she will get to work on our behalf on day one," Quill said. "With her experience on the school board and city council she knows the details of what we need to run local government. Having a representative with her experience will make a big difference, she will be our voice, our eyes and our ears at the state Capitol because she already knows the challenges we face.

"Dia clearly has the experience that matters and I know she is the candidate best prepared to fight for all of us in Albany."

The 126th Assembly District seat is open after Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year. As the lone member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation who lives in the county, he has served in the Assembly since 1999.