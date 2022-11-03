Auburn mayor endorses Holden for Congress

The mayor of the 24th Congressional District's largest city is supporting Democratic candidate Steven Holden.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat, endorsed Holden, D-Camillus, in his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, is seeking her third term in Congress. This is Holden's first run for political office.

Holden and Quill have similar backgrounds. They both served in the military — Holden is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, while Quill is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

"Like me, Steve has served his country in the Armed Forces, so he knows the meaning of duty, honor and country," Quill said. "He has the integrity, experience and skills the people of our district need in Congress. I fully endorse his candidacy in this upcoming election."

Holden faces an uphill battle in the 24th district, a sprawling district that is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including all of Cayuga County.

Tenney has outraised and outspent her Democratic challenger and is viewed as the heavy favorite to win the 24th district race. Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 76,000 in the district, which former Republican President Donald Trump won with 59% of the vote in 2020.

Both candidates lived outside of the district when they first declared their candidacies. Tenney, who lived in the Utica area before moving to Canandaigua to run in the 24th district, currently represents a district that covers parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Holden planned to run in a crowded Democratic primary for the Syracuse-area congressional seat, but changed course because Democrats in the neighboring 24th district needed a candidate.

Early voting, which is ongoing, will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.