Auburn Mayor Mike Quill won't seek fifth term

AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Quill has decided his current term will be his last, ending what will be a 16-year run in the city's highest elected office.

At Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting, Quill, 73, announced that he won't seek reelection in 2023, which will mark the final year of his fourth term as mayor. He emphasized that he and wife, Joan, who was also at the meeting, are healthy but he is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with their grandchildren.

"Everything is good, everything is great, but it comes time in all of our lives to sit down, sit back and relax and do what want to do," he said.

"It has been an honor to work with each and every one of you," he said, looking around at the four other members of the council. "I've worked with quite a few city councils and no two are ever the same. I've enjoyed it, I've learned a lot, the staff is second-to-none."

Quill also reflected on his 15 years in elected office and made clear he intends to remain on the job for his final year.

"I hope we've done good things, in your mind, for our city," he said. "So that's it. I'm not going anywhere, you got another year to put up with me," he said, to the laughter of the councilors and the attendees at the meeting.

All of the councilors at Thursday's meeting thanked Quill.

"I know we have more than a year left, and I want to say you encourage me to serve, to run, and I know you say it's been an honor, but really the honor is ours and the people of Auburn to have you as their mayor," Councilor Terry Cuddy said. "Auburn is in a very good place, thanks to you, and we're going to keep going in making it a better place. I know it's a tough decision, but I really just want to say that I look forward to working with you this year."

Quill, who had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1973, retiring as fire chief in 2006. He first ran for mayor in 2007, defeating incumbent Tim Lattimore by just 42 votes in a race that also included Auburn City Councilor David Dempsey running on the Independence Party line.

In three subsequent rematches with Lattimore, including a final one that also featured Libertarian Party candidate Brett Tracy in 2019, Quill won with substantially larger margins.