Auburn mayor to NY court: Keep city whole in congressional, state Senate districts

As a special master redraws New York's congressional and state Senate district lines, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill hopes the city won't be sliced and diced into multiple districts.

Quill sent a letter to state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McCallister and Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the court-appointed special master, asking for Auburn to be "united within one congressional district and one state Senate district."

"The city of Auburn is strongly affiliated with the central New York region, both economically and socially," Quill wrote. "History has shown that the city's interests are served best when included within districts that align strongly with the central New York region, where the city of Syracuse acts as the nucleus. For a city of our size, interconnectivity is essential for effective governance and operations."

The maps drawn by the state Legislature placed Auburn into one congressional district and one state Senate district. But those maps were declared unconstitutional by the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court. McCallister will now oversee the redrawing of congressional and state Senate district maps.

Various individuals and entities submitted proposals for the special master's consideration. While nearly all of the maps kept Auburn whole in one congressional district, the Empire Center submitted a plan that calls for the city to be split into two congressional districts. None of the plans would divide the city into separate state Senate districts.

When congressional district maps were redrawn by a special master in 2012, Auburn and all of Cayuga County were placed into one congressional district. From 2003 to 2012, the city was in one congressional district.

But it wasn't that long ago that the city was split into three congressional districts. The 1992 maps, which were in effect from 1993 through 2002, placed parts of the city into two districts that stretched west to the Buffalo area. The remainder of the city was in a central New York district that included the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County.

Quill mentioned those maps from three decades ago in his letter. He wrote that Auburn is "a prime example of the inequities of gerrymandering."

"Although the city of Auburn received strong working representation from the congressmen representing the central New York region, three were not better than one," he added.

Even though Auburn has been kept whole in congressional districts since 2003, it has been split into two state Senate districts over the past two decades. Under the current maps, which are in place through the end of the year, most of the city is in the 50th Senate District. The district includes parts of Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse. A portion of the city is in the 54th Senate District, which is comprised of all or parts of six counties in the Finger Lakes region.

Quill said dividing the city into multiple state Senate districts creates an "artificial and unnecessary situation" that is "confusing to our residents and burdensome to our representatives." He reiterated his request to have Auburn placed into one congressional district and one state Senate district "that closely aligns with the central New York region."

Under McCallister's order, Cervas must complete preliminary congressional and state Senate district maps by May 16. The final maps must be issued by May 20.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.