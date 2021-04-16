 Skip to main content
Auburn might bond $36 million for wastewater treatment plant and sewer improvements
AUBURN

Auburn might bond $36 million for wastewater treatment plant and sewer improvements

Auburn Waste Water Treatment Plant .JPG

The Auburn wastewater treatment plant at 35 Bradley St.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A total of $36 million may be bonded by the Auburn city government to pay for the cost of upgrades to and equipment for the city wastewater treatment plant.

The first reading of the bond ordinance was given at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night. The vote on the ordinance will be held at a later meeting.

The ordinance said the project would entail the reconstruction and improvements to the treatment plant and the city's sewer system, including building a new biosolids dryer and sludge handling facility, creating a new digester and storage building at the treatment plant, replacing manholes and sewer lines and acquiring and putting in original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus needed.

It would also include the "costs of surveys, maps, plans and environmental, engineering, feasibility and other design studies," the ordinance said. The undertaking's estimated maximum cost has been determined to be $36 million. 

At Thursday's meeting, Councilor Terry Cuddy asked Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen if this initiative would cause any changes to what would be coming into the treatment plant beyond what it is already permitted for. Jensen said it wouldn't prompt any capacity changes and "it's just a different way of handling the biosolids."

The biosolids dryer project was approved by the council as a part of a capital improvement plan in February 2020. That biosolids project includes a new facility to handle waste solids from the waste management system.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

