Auburn might bond $36 million for wastewater treatment plant and sewer improvements

A total of $36 million may be bonded by the Auburn city government to pay for the cost of upgrades to and equipment for the city wastewater treatment plant.

The first reading of the bond ordinance was given at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night. The vote on the ordinance will be held at a later meeting.

The ordinance said the project would entail the reconstruction and improvements to the treatment plant and the city's sewer system, including building a new biosolids dryer and sludge handling facility, creating a new digester and storage building at the treatment plant, replacing manholes and sewer lines and acquiring and putting in original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus needed.

It would also include the "costs of surveys, maps, plans and environmental, engineering, feasibility and other design studies," the ordinance said. The undertaking's estimated maximum cost has been determined to be $36 million.