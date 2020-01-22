Auburn native Ann Marie Buerkle, former congresswoman, joins D.C. lobbying firm

Early in her professional career, Buerkle was a registered nurse. She later became a New York assistant attorney general — a post she relinquished when she ran for Congress in 2010. She was elected that year and served from 2011 to 2013 in the House of Representatives.

Her past experience will aid her in this new role. As a congresswoman and member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, she met with lobbyists who represented clients concerned about specific issues.

"You know exactly what the members need to make that meeting effective," she said.

While Buerkle will be able to work on consumer protection-related matters, she won't be able to deal directly with the commission. She said former members are prohibited from lobbying the agency for two years after their departure. There is a one-year ban for former members of Congress seeking action from representatives and senators, but Buerkle has been out of office long enough that the prohibition doesn't apply to her.

Her approach to lobbying won't be different than her approach to serving in Congress or leading the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In her public service career, she said bipartisanship was important.

"You have to be able to solve problems by working together," she said.

