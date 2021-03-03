Auburn native Brian McKeon clears first hurdle of Senate confirmation process

There was a light-hearted jab at Notre Dame football, but plenty of serious questions about the State Department's operations.
For Auburn native Brian McKeon, it was the first step in a confirmation he hopes will end with the U.S. Senate's approval of his nomination to become the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, one of the top leadership posts at the State Department.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a joint confirmation hearing for McKeon, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, and Wendy Sherman, the president's pick to serve as deputy secretary of state.
The hearing lasted more than three hours, with several questions directed at Sherman because of her past role in negotiating the Iran nuclear deal during President Barack Obama's administration. But McKeon received his share of questions about certain aspects of the State Department.
As the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, McKeon would be comparable to a chief operating officer at a business. He would oversee personnel and advise Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In his opening statement, McKeon said his first priority would be to help the State Department "build back better" — a reference to Biden's campaign slogan in 2020 — and invest in its more than 75,000 employees.
"They deserve our support and efforts to strengthen their ranks," he said in prepared remarks. "We must ensure that we recruit, develop and retain a diverse and professional workforce that is prepared and empowered to advance not only our traditional diplomatic interests, but also to address the pressing challenges of this era, such as climate change, global health security, irregular migration, advanced technology, increased economic competitiveness, threats to democratic governance and, not least, long-term strategic competition with China."
Diversity is another priority for McKeon. He emphasized the need for the State Department to have a workforce that is "fully representative of America." To achieve that goal, he said it will require accountability, talent management and transparency.
A more diverse staff was the subject of one of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker's questions for McKeon. Booker also quizzed McKeon about paying interns at the State Department. Right now, there are unpaid internships in the department. There has been legislation introduced that would require the department to pay its interns.
McKeon noted that they have identified some funds that can be used to pay interns but welcomed the legislative effort.
Prior to his questioning, Booker didn't miss the chance to remind McKeon of his time as a Stanford tight end playing Notre Dame. Booker made a key catch that set up a touchdown drive in Stanford's upset win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame in 1990.
McKeon is a Notre Dame alumnus. He earned his bachelor's degree there before going to work as an aide for then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden — the start of a long career as one of Biden's advisers.
The confirmation hearing was a homecoming of sorts for McKeon, who was the Democratic chief counsel on the committee when Biden was in the Senate. He held that position for 12 years until Biden was elected vice president.
In his opening remarks, there was a nod to his Auburn roots. He thanked his family for their support and singled out his late parents, Ann and William McKeon. William McKeon, who was heavily involved in politics, chaired the New York State Democratic Committee.
"My parents, both children of the Depression, taught me the value of hard work and perseverance," Brian McKeon said. "My father, a lawyer by training whose main avocation was politics, sparked my interest in public service, and taught me that politics is a noble profession."
McKeon still has a couple of hurdles to clear before he can begin his work at the State Department. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet again — a date hasn't been set — to advance his nomination. Once the committee acts, it will move to the full Senate for consideration. A simple majority of the Senate is needed to confirm McKeon.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.