Auburn native Brian McKeon clears first hurdle of Senate confirmation process

McKeon is a Notre Dame alumnus. He earned his bachelor's degree there before going to work as an aide for then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden — the start of a long career as one of Biden's advisers.

The confirmation hearing was a homecoming of sorts for McKeon, who was the Democratic chief counsel on the committee when Biden was in the Senate. He held that position for 12 years until Biden was elected vice president.

In his opening remarks, there was a nod to his Auburn roots. He thanked his family for their support and singled out his late parents, Ann and William McKeon. William McKeon, who was heavily involved in politics, chaired the New York State Democratic Committee.

"My parents, both children of the Depression, taught me the value of hard work and perseverance," Brian McKeon said. "My father, a lawyer by training whose main avocation was politics, sparked my interest in public service, and taught me that politics is a noble profession."

McKeon still has a couple of hurdles to clear before he can begin his work at the State Department. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet again — a date hasn't been set — to advance his nomination. Once the committee acts, it will move to the full Senate for consideration. A simple majority of the Senate is needed to confirm McKeon.

