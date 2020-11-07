Auburn native Brian McKeon, longtime Biden adviser, has front-row seat to history

Few had a better vantage point of Joe Biden's successful presidential campaign than Auburn native Brian McKeon.

McKeon, a longtime aide to Biden, is a senior foreign policy adviser on Biden's campaign. When national news outlets projected the former vice president as the winner of the presidential election, McKeon told The Citizen that he felt a combination of "elation and relief" after four days of vote counting and waiting.

"We always thought it was inevitable, as reflected in the statements the vice president gave in the last few days," McKeon said. "Looking at the vote count in Pennsylvania and the very consistent data of the mail-in ballots running 2-to-1, 3-to-1 for the vice president, even in the rural counties that went for (President Donald Trump).

"The mail-in ballots were running 2-to-1 for Biden because the president bad-mouthed mail-in voting and Democrats were urged to get their votes in early as possible. The fact that many of the remaining ballots were coming from southeast Pennsylvania where Biden was doing even better than that — he was doing 3-to-1 or even 4-to-1 in Philadelphia city and Allegheny County and Pittsburgh — it was just a numbers game. It was pretty clear he was going to get far enough ahead that it was going to be decisive."