Auburn native Brian McKeon, longtime Biden adviser, leaving State Department

Auburn native Brian McKeon, who has served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources through the first two years of Joe Biden's presidency, will leave the State Department at the end of December.

The Washington Post reported that McKeon is stepping down to spend more time with his family. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement this month thanking McKeon for his service.

"President Biden asked Brian to serve in this role because he knew no one was better suited to look out for the department's most important asset: our people," Blinken said. "Brian has dedicated his entire distinguished career — spanning more than three decades, across all three branches of our government — to advancing U.S. diplomacy and national security, and to supporting the individuals who carry out this vital work."

Biden on Friday nominated Richard Verma, chief legal officer and head of global public policy at Mastercard, to succeed McKeon. The deputy secretary of state for management and resources acts as the department's chief operating officer and oversees personnel.

McKeon, an Auburn High School graduate, has spent most of his professional life working for Biden. After graduating from Notre Dame, he was hired as an aide to then-Senator Biden and, from 1988 to 1995, was his legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense.

After a short period away from Biden, including a stint as a foreign policy adviser on President Bill Clinton's reelection campaign in 1996, McKeon returned to the senator's office in 1997. He was the Democrats' chief counsel on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — Biden chaired the committee from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2007 to 2009.

McKeon followed Biden after future President Barack Obama chose the Delaware senator as his running mate in 2008. McKeon joined then-Vice President Biden's staff as deputy national security adviser. Obama then tapped him to be the executive secretary and chief of staff of the National Security Council.

In 2014, Obama nominated the Auburn native to be the principal deputy undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense, where he worked for the remainder of the Obama-Biden administration. In the final months of the second term, he was the acting undersecretary for policy at the Pentagon.

When Biden's two terms as vice president ended, McKeon served as senior director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. Biden decided to run for president in 2020 and McKeon was a foreign policy adviser on the campaign. After Biden's election victory, he advised the transition team.

McKeon did not immediately respond to an email from The Citizen. According to the Washington Post, he wrote a letter to State Department personnel informing them of his departure.

"After 32 years of service in all three branches of the U.S. government, it is time for me to devote more attention to my family," he said.

McKeon, who was inducted into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction in 2019, is the son of the late William McKeon, a longtime chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee and former state Democratic Party chair.

Other members of the McKeon family have been active in politics and public service. Michael McKeon, one of Brian's brothers, was an Auburn City Court judge. Another brother, the late David McKeon, supported local Democratic candidates and causes.