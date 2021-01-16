Auburn native Brian McKeon tapped to State Department post in Biden administration

Brian McKeon, an Auburn native and longtime adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, has been tapped to a top State Department post in the Biden administration.

The Biden transition team announced Saturday that McKeon will be nominated to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources, one of the top posts in the State Department.

According to the State Department's website, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources is the chief operating officer of the department and a principal adviser to the secretary of state.

The appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.

McKeon, an Auburn High School alumnus, began working for then-Senator Biden after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1985. After earning his law degree at Georgetown University Law Center, he became Biden's legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense — a position he held from 1988 to 1995.

Over a two-year period in the mid-1990s, McKeon took positions outside of Biden's office. He was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Robert Doumar and joined President Bill Clinton's reelection campaign as a foreign policy adviser.

