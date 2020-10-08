Auburn officials didn't attend event with Binghamton mayor, who has COVID-19

After Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Auburn officials confirmed no one from the city attended a press conference with David in Syracuse Wednesday.
David, who is president of the New York Conference of Mayors, held a press conference along with other mayors from across the state, including Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.
On Thursday, David revealed on Twitter that he has COVID-19.
"I'm feeling fine and will be resting at home," he wrote. "I will follow the recommendations of healthcare providers on treatment and isolation, and I'm working with health department staff to ensure proper contact tracing."
Walsh's office said he will quarantine as a precaution. His contact with David was "minimal." While quarantined, he will continue to fulfill his duties as mayor.
Myrick tweeted that he is entering precautionary quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen Thursday that no city officials attended the event in Syracuse. For New York Conference of Mayors events, usually either Mayor Michael Quill or Mason will attend. But Mason doesn't think they were invited to the news conference.
David's positive test result adds to the growing number of confirmed cases in Binghamton and Broome County. There has been a cluster identified in Broome County. Binghamton University paused in-person classes for two weeks due to an uptick in cases involving students.
"I continue to encourage all residents to follow state and federal safety guidelines, including wear masks in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing," David tweeted.
