Auburn officials didn't attend event with Binghamton mayor, who has COVID-19

After Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Auburn officials confirmed no one from the city attended a press conference with David in Syracuse Wednesday.

David, who is president of the New York Conference of Mayors, held a press conference along with other mayors from across the state, including Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.

On Thursday, David revealed on Twitter that he has COVID-19.

"I'm feeling fine and will be resting at home," he wrote. "I will follow the recommendations of healthcare providers on treatment and isolation, and I'm working with health department staff to ensure proper contact tracing."

Walsh's office said he will quarantine as a precaution. His contact with David was "minimal." While quarantined, he will continue to fulfill his duties as mayor.

Myrick tweeted that he is entering precautionary quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.