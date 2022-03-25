Auburn officials optimistic about the future after pandemic

Despite the challenges that have cropped up in the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, Auburn officials praised how the city has weathered those obstacles and talked about plans for the future.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Mayor Mike Quill gave updates on the municipality's operations at a virtual State of the City address Thursday, as shown on the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce's YouTube channel.

Quill said the city has remained a "steady and resilient presence delivering essential public services to our people every day," adding that the city has continued to address the challenges and opportunities prompted by the pandemic. He thanked the over 350 city employees for their efforts.

Dygert discussed the city's efforts for the future, such as looking at a renovation project for the building that holds the Auburn Police Department and the new Auburn Ambulance Service, the latter of which began operations in fall 2021. Other future plans include projects for the Aurelius Avenue and Lake Avenue bridges, as Dygert said those projects have been identified by the state for funding, though he indicated the work would entail "a lengthy process."

He also talked about plans to renovate Memorial City Hall.

"This building was built in 1930 and would benefit just from an overall general rehabilitation, but it also is in need of security upgrades and mechanical upgrades and such, so we'll be moving ahead with that project," he said.

Dygert also touched upon challenges the city is facing.

"We have a highly competitive labor market right now, which is making it more difficult for us as an employer to even fill our own positions, but it certainly is driving costs related to construction projects that we pursue," he said.

Other challenges include increased costs and lack of availability for raw materials and components for various city projects. On the positive side, Dygert said, the city has seen significant uptick in sales tax revenue, "approximately 20% compared to the previous year, which is an indicator that we've got a good, strong local economy."

The city is also eligible for expanded state and federal infrastructure funding opportunities. Dygert said the city has noticed increased interest in commercial development in some of Auburn's commercial areas.

"Those are all good things, are indicators that there's an interest in people doing business in Auburn. We know that there's an interest in people buying homes in Auburn, and we'll continue to do the work we need to do to move the community forward, improve neighborhoods and focus on growth and revitalization," Dygert said.

Dygert also examined Auburn's citywide property reevaluation. He said the city revalues property "on a regular basis, every few years," with that process happening this year. The city's slideshows during the presentation said 8,763 city parcels were reevaluated, including 7,258 residential spots and 779 commercial sites.

"The impact of that, while shocking to many folks, is a signal that obviously property values in the city of Auburn are going up. It shows a significant growth in housing and commercial property sales, and we remind the community that home ownership is an investment and when our property values go up, that shows a healthy economy, in most cases, and it's growing personal wealth, which is important," Dygert said. "It also does not necessarily mean an increase in taxes, depending on where you fall in that situation."

As a part of Auburn's street tree replacement initiative, approximately 420 ash trees affected by Emerald Ash Borer beetles have been removed. The city is also working on tree plantings, a citywide inventory of trees and a management plan for street trees through different funding sources.

Renovations on the city parking garage are currently expected to be finished in June, following a fire at the structure in May 2019, with updates including improved lighting, concrete repairs, floor and stair sealing and more.

The State Street Public Plaza project is nearing completion, Dygert said. Work has been ongoing for city-owned land at 1-7 State St. to become an outdoor events plaza.

"We hope by June or so, the plaza itself will be completed, and then we'll be doing a restoration of the street in that area that's been beaten up a little bit through the process," Dygert continued.

Additional subjects covered in the presentation included the $21 million Auburn is set to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan, getting the first half of it in May 2021 with the remaining sum set to arrive this May.

Dygert also talked about the city's new ambulance service and efforts to clean up neighborhoods with different departments and the Auburn Nuisance Abatement Commitment implemented last year to review complaints about different nuisance properties.

Other updates included 10 new officers with the Auburn Police Department completing police academy training and a plan to get body cameras to APD members within a few months. The city manager also spoke about projects that have been finished within the last year, including the recent public safety building which houses the Auburn Fire Department, the South Street Reconstruction project and the $6 million undertaking to replace the State Street Bridge.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

