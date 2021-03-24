Auburn officials optimistic as city progresses through COVID-19 pandemic

After a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that came with it, Auburn officials are hopeful for the city's future.
City Manager Jeff Dygert conveyed optimism in a virtual State of the City address Wednesday, in which he gave an update on city projects and developing the 2021-22 city budget.
"It's going to be an interesting process," Dygert said of the budget. "As we got into this process last year, we knew there were going to be many unknowns. We didn't know what was going to happen with sales tax revenues, other revenues, we didn't know what would happen to the local business landscape or what kind of cost we might incur. Today, a year later, we're in kind of a similar situation."
Concerns last year about sales taxes — a large part of the city's annual revenue — led to the 2020-21 budget seeing some significant revisions. The budget passed by the Auburn City Council in June included spending reductions and higher property taxes.
Dygert said Wednesday that sales tax revenue wasn't impacted as much as anticipated, so the city is a bit more confident on where sales tax might be going forward.
Dygert discussed both public projects and private sector projects with public funding. He first highlighted the public safety building, which is under construction and is set to house the Auburn Fire Department, plus Cayuga County's emergency operation center and Auburn IT infrastructure.
The fire department and the Auburn Police Department have long both been in the same complex in downtown Auburn. Dygert noted that moving the fire department had been discussed for decades. The undertaking is budgeted at $10 million. A $2 million state Department of Environmental Conservation grant is set to go toward that cost, Dygert said, along with $1.2 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, in which the state has carved out $10 million for various projects within the city's downtown.
Dygert said repairs at Auburn's municipal parking garage after a May 2019 fire are being finished, and the city is making capital investments into the garage, which was built in the 1970s.
"About 10 years ago, we made a significant capital investment in that to try to extend its useful life, and we plan on doing that again this year, having that work wrap in the fall," he said. "We have some structural work we want to do and then there will be some other things that we are looking to do on that facility as well to potentially improve lighting and just the general appeal of the building."
Likely one of the most impactful projects of this construction season, Dygert said, is the South Street reconstruction project, with upcoming improvements including a widened pavement surface, a new water main, new sewer service, a new culvert and sidewalks. The work is scheduled to be complete in November.
"During that time, it certainly is going to be an inconvenience and we understand that, but it's a necessary part of progress in that area and (getting) these things taken care of," Dygert said.
He also mentioned private projects with DRI money, including endeavors for Auburn Public Theater and Rudolph's Ice Cream.
"We thank of all of these business owners and developers for their consistency and unwavering pursuit during COVID. It was a tough time, and there was a lot of confidence shown on the part of some of the business owners to keep forging ahead with some of these projects," Dygert said.
He also addressed the city being informed that it will receive a little over $22 million under the federal COVID-19 relief bill. That will be in split in half, with 50% being allocated "within probably the next 45 days or so" and the other half in about a year.
Dygert said the city is awaiting guidance on the rules regarding that funding and that once the details are known, the city is hoping to hold a workshop to "walk through what the appropriate uses of that funding will be."
"Certainly our goal is to have a long-term positive impact on the community. So that will be a very measured approach. This is a maybe a once in a lifetime or once in a generation opportunity to have this kind of a inflow of revenue. So we take the task seriously, and we'll certainly have a lot of discussion on the appropriate and best use of that funding," Dygert said.
