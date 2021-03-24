Auburn officials optimistic as city progresses through COVID-19 pandemic

Dygert said Wednesday that sales tax revenue wasn't impacted as much as anticipated, so the city is a bit more confident on where sales tax might be going forward.

Dygert discussed both public projects and private sector projects with public funding. He first highlighted the public safety building, which is under construction and is set to house the Auburn Fire Department, plus Cayuga County's emergency operation center and Auburn IT infrastructure.

The fire department and the Auburn Police Department have long both been in the same complex in downtown Auburn. Dygert noted that moving the fire department had been discussed for decades. The undertaking is budgeted at $10 million. A $2 million state Department of Environmental Conservation grant is set to go toward that cost, Dygert said, along with $1.2 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, in which the state has carved out $10 million for various projects within the city's downtown.

Dygert said repairs at Auburn's municipal parking garage after a May 2019 fire are being finished, and the city is making capital investments into the garage, which was built in the 1970s.