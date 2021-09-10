Auburn, Owasco call on Hochul to help with Owasco Lake Watershed rule approval

"The Auburn City Council respectfully asks Governor Kathy Hochul to review and respond to the City’s recommendations for the State review process," the resolution said. The resolution also said certified copies of the document would be sent to various agencies such as the New York State Commissioner of Health and The New York State Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation and "all of our State representatives."

Before the council voted Thursday night, Councilor Terry Cuddy said both Auburn and Owasco passed the updated edicts last year "in the hopes the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division could enforce these newly-developed rules as soon as possible."

"But we have been given lukewarm excuses from state officials that threaten to stall and railroad our efforts. The resolution before us redoubles our efforts and appeals to the new governor, the honorable Kathy Hochul, to give us the help we need in the urgent passing of these rules and regulations through the state agencies that are sitting on them," Cuddy continued.

Owasco Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said Friday the town approved its resolution Thursday, with language similar to the Auburn document, in a 4-1 vote, with the sole dissenting vote from board member Fred Cornelius.