Auburn, Owasco call on Hochul to help with Owasco Lake Watershed rule approval

The governments for Auburn and Owasco are formally reaching out to Gov. Kathy Hochul to request assistance in expediting the state approval process of the rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed.
In separate meetings Thursday night, the Auburn City Council and the Owasco Town Board approved separate resolutions asking Hochul to intervene with the state's approval process for the updated rules and regulations. Auburn said in a news release that the city council voted for the resolution unanimously.
The updated mandates were approved by the Auburn council and the Owasco board at a special joint meeting in October 2020. The Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development and the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council began developing the new ordinances in 2017 to update enforceable directives for protecting the lake for the first time since 1984. Auburn also accepted a resolution in July calling on the state Department of Health to adopt the watershed rules and regulations.
Auburn's resolution Thursday night asked for three specific requirements from the state during the review process, with the first being that the process be "open and transparent." The city also asked that representation from the Auburn and Owasco municipalities be offered to participate "during the four-agency state review meetings." The resolution also called for a clear timeline for internal state review to be provided "with milestone progress updates with an ultimate deadline by April 1, 2022."
"The Auburn City Council respectfully asks Governor Kathy Hochul to review and respond to the City’s recommendations for the State review process," the resolution said. The resolution also said certified copies of the document would be sent to various agencies such as the New York State Commissioner of Health and The New York State Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation and "all of our State representatives."
Before the council voted Thursday night, Councilor Terry Cuddy said both Auburn and Owasco passed the updated edicts last year "in the hopes the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division could enforce these newly-developed rules as soon as possible."
"But we have been given lukewarm excuses from state officials that threaten to stall and railroad our efforts. The resolution before us redoubles our efforts and appeals to the new governor, the honorable Kathy Hochul, to give us the help we need in the urgent passing of these rules and regulations through the state agencies that are sitting on them," Cuddy continued.
Owasco Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said Friday the town approved its resolution Thursday, with language similar to the Auburn document, in a 4-1 vote, with the sole dissenting vote from board member Fred Cornelius.
"We're afraid that the state will just kick the can down the road and not take any action on such an important issue," Wagner said.
He said that he feels the current rules, which haven't been revised in over 35 years are "outdated," and said the council would want a representative, such as Dr. Adam Effler, director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, for example, to be involved in the review discussion.
