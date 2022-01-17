Auburn property assessor reminds residents to file for tax exemptions

Auburn's Office of Real Property Assessment is reminding residents of information residents need to provide in order to receive certain property tax exemptions.

Auburn City Council recently passed a resolution to automatically renew property tax exemptions for low income senior citizens and low income disabled property owners for 2022, but those eligible need to notify the assessor's office if their 2020 income was less than 2019, the city department said last week.

In addition, the office reminded anyone turning 65 years old at any point in 2022 to apply to apply for Enhanced STAR exemption. Those with Basic STAR will apply through the city's assessor's office and are asked to (315) 255-4125 to set up an appointment. Those without Basic STAR can apply through New York State by calling (518) 457-2036.

The deadline for property tax exemptions in Auburn is Feb. 1.

The assessment office also noted that the 2022 city wide revaluation change notices are in the mail. People who do not receive a notice by Jan. 24 are asked to call the assessor's office to make sure it has correct mailing address information.

General assessment or exemptions questions can go to the assessor's office at (315) 255-4125 or by emailing jperry@auburnny.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0