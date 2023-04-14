The city of Auburn is among 70 municipalities, including six in central New York, that will receive more than $8.3 million to install public electric vehicle charging stations.

Auburn will use its $80,288 grant to install six electric vehicle chargers at the Dill Street municipal parking lot, according to city Clerk Chuck Mason.

"This is great news and will help the city meet what we are expecting to be increased demand, especially with people that are visiting Auburn," Mason said.

The city already has an electric vehicle charging station at the Lincoln Street parking garage. There are other charging stations at local businesses in the Auburn area, such as car dealerships and the Inn at the Finger Lakes.

The other municipalities in central New York that are receiving funding include the village of Baldwinsville ($35,454) and towns of DeWitt ($261,800), Onondaga ($194,521) and Salina ($199,400) in Onondaga County. The city of Oneida in Madison County has been awarded $450,711 for electric vehicle charging equipment.

In neighboring Seneca and Wayne counties, six towns and villages will receive grants to install electric vehicle charging stations: Clyde ($110,862), Lodi ($27,908), Macedon ($25,274), Seneca Falls ($86,022), Sodus ($44,950) and Sodus Point ($62,440).

The funding, which Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, is provided through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program. The program is supported by the state Environmental Protection Fund.

The latest round of grants will support the installation of 454 level 2 charging ports and 28 direct current fast charger pedestals.

"Thanks to initiatives like the Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure grants, communities across New York state are taking bold action to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis," Hochul said. "We will continue to invest in clean energy to improve the health and quality of life of New Yorkers and ensure a safe and sustainable future."

Hochul also announced a plan led by the state Office of General Services to install more than 1,300 electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years at state facilities, including 130 at the agency's properties.