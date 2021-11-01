Auburn schools, city leaders to appear on 'Inside Government' shows

The leaders of the Auburn school district and Auburn city government will be guests on episodes of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," the public affairs program recorded and produced by Cayuga Community College students.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2., on Spectrum channel 12, Auburn Enlarged City School District Jeff Pirozzolo will be in the studio to discuss current issues in the district, including the new vacancy on the district's board of education and an update on COVID-19 response. That interview will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4., on the same Spectrum channel. It will also air at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert will be the guest on "Inside Government" on Spectrum channel 12. That will be shown again on the same channel at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, on the ARMA programming channels.

An episode of "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, on Spectrum channel 12, featuring Cayuga County United Way Executive Director Kathryn Dennis, who was hired earlier this year and is working on the agency's annual fundraising. A rebroadcast of that show is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Spectrum, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, on the ARMA feeds.

The final new show this week is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. "Inside Government" will feature Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy. Replays are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Spectrum channel 12 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, on the three ARMA programming channels.

In addition to the cable channels, audio of these shows is played on the CCC radio station, WDWN-89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday. They are also posted for viewing anytime at auburnpub.com.

Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show's guests can email cozguytho@aol.com.

