Auburn seeks input on how best to spend federal grant funds

The city has scheduled three public meetings on the upcoming 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan, a news release said. The city has received these funding grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades to assist city residents and areas of low to moderate income.

The first meeting, which will be virtual, is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Those interested in participating are asked to register through a link available via the city's website. A public hearing is then poised to take place 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the front of the Auburn Planning Board at the council chambers of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. Those attending the event should use city hall's back entrance, the release said, and those coming must follow social distancing and don face masks.