 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn seeks public input on Community Development Block Grant program
AUBURN

Auburn seeks public input on Community Development Block Grant program

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Renee Jensen

Senior Planner Renee Jensen goes over the city's 2018-2019 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan during a Auburn City Council meeting in 2018.

 Natalie Brophy

The Auburn city government is looking for the public's thoughts on how to use federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022-2023 program year.

The city has announced public meetings regarding the upcoming use of block grant funds, which are meant to help low to moderate income city residents and areas, a news release said.

The release noted that funding priorities are based on community input at public meetings and responses from surveys. For decades, the city has been getting the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An in-person meeting is set from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the city council chambers at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. A virtual meeting is scheduled through Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Those interested are asked to email city Senior Planner Renee Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov. A community survey can also be completed online through surveymonkey.com/r/AuburnCDBG2022.

If people have questions or want further information, they can call the Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513 or email Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cayuga County Legislature District 9 candidate interview

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News