Auburn seeks public input on Community Development Block Grant program

The Auburn city government is looking for the public's thoughts on how to use federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022-2023 program year.

The city has announced public meetings regarding the upcoming use of block grant funds, which are meant to help low to moderate income city residents and areas, a news release said.

The release noted that funding priorities are based on community input at public meetings and responses from surveys. For decades, the city has been getting the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An in-person meeting is set from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the city council chambers at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. A virtual meeting is scheduled through Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Those interested are asked to email city Senior Planner Renee Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov. A community survey can also be completed online through surveymonkey.com/r/AuburnCDBG2022.

If people have questions or want further information, they can call the Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513 or email Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov.

