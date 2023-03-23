AUBURN — A smoke shop in Auburn that had been the target of a police raid last year, as well as numerous complaints and criminal investigations, is now closed.

A hearing on Auburn Smoke Shop, which had been located at 67 Franklin St., was set to take place during a city Nuisance Abatement Committee meeting at Memorial City Hall, but the hearing did not take place in light of the shop's operations seemingly stopping, city officials said last week.

After a search warrant on the smoke shop was executed in February 2022, the Auburn Police Department reported discovering over 18,000 illegal items, including untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and flavored vaping items. Zakarya H. Alharbi, the shop's property manager, and Mohamad A. Algamal, the owner of the business, were convicted on criminal charges connected to the raid.

The property owner for 67 Franklin St., Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, based in Rochester, had told city officials last year it was evicting the smoke shop. During the March 15 Nuisance Abatement Committee meeting, Auburn Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said the property owner and the business previously reached an agreement for the smoke shop to leave the property at the end of February 2023, though he noted "there was some indication that that had not occurred." Garland said he reached out to a representative of Auburn-Franklin Ventures and told the representative that the committee would need an indication that those operating the smoke shop had vacated from the site.

After that conversation, Garland said, activity at the location has since stopped. He suggested setting a hearing for the property for next month's committee meeting just in case it reopens, but said he feels the closure will likely make the hearing not necessary.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said those operating the smoke shop did not leave the premises on the day the building was supposed to be vacated.

"I kept a close eye on it, morning and night. Since then, activity has stopped, the doors are locked, there are no lights on," Slayton said.

He also noted there are many products still in the building, adding, "it doesn't look like they got rid of anything, so I don't know what their future plans are, but there has been no activity and it has not been open."

On Wednesday afternoon, minimal lighting was visible through the window at the 67 Franklin St. building, with decorations and items still inside. Bars protected the front door.

Garland told The Citizen Wednesday he feels the closure is a good outcome. He added that he feels "it shows what an engaged neighborhood can do," noting that neighbors of that property had talked at previous committee meetings about how the shop was "negatively impacting their lives."

"Also, it shows how the nuisance abatement committee is such a valuable tool in fighting blighting behaviors in neighborhoods," Garland said

Slayton also talked about how he feels about the business being shuttered.

"There were some serious incidents that happened there, and obviously, we are concerned about public safety, and (people) loitering around the place, and that's been resolved at this point," he said.

One of the other incidents connected to the shop was an armed robbery reported there on Dec. 31, 2021, in which a nearby resident was later apprehended and arrested. That defendant, who was accused of using a Glock replica ghost gun in the alleged crime, pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court in April 2022 to charges related to that incident and was sentenced that June.