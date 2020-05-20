'Auburn supports Fitzpatrick': GOP officials endorse NY Assembly candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two elected officials and the Auburn city Republican chair believe LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is the best choice to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch in Albany.

Fitzpatrick has been endorsed by Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, Auburn City Councilor Tim Locastro and Auburn Republican Chairman Adam Miller in the 126th Assembly District race. Fitzpatrick is seeking the GOP nomination in the June 23 primary election.

Miller said Fitzpatrick is a candidate willing to stand up for freedoms and liberties and isn't afraid to address controversial topics.

"Danny knows and understands what it means to live in rural, upstate New York," Miller added.

Fitzpatrick has served as LaFayette town supervisor and has worked as a Republican political consultant. He entered the Assembly race in February after Finch, R-Springport, announced he will not seek reelection this year.

The GOP primary pits Fitzpatrick against John Lemondes, who was a late addition to the ballot. Lemondes replaced Kenneth Bush III, who was the GOP designee until he decided to end his campaign in March.