Auburn teacher looks to run for Cayuga County Legislature seat

An Auburn High School teacher whose parents both served in elected offices is hoping to be the Democratic candidate for one of the city's seats on the Cayuga County Legislature.

Christina Calarco this week announced her plans to run for the District 13 seat that covers the central portion of Auburn, including the downtown area. Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, is the incumbent for the district but he's unable to run for re-election because of the county's law that limits service to three four-year terms.

Calarco is seeking the Democratic nomination. She's taught biology at AHS for 15 years and has coached cheerleading for 12.

“After growing up here, I moved away and felt myself missing the people and places of my hometown," she said in her press release, which noted she's been a homeowner in District 13 for more than 10 years. "I want to make our county a place where those who left want to move back and for those who already call it home to grow even deeper roots. I want my students to see a future for themselves in Auburn and Cayuga County.”