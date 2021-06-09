Auburn to celebrate $6 million State Street bridge project's completion

The public is invited to join city and state officials Thursday for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the $6 million State Street Bridge replacement project.

While the short span over the Owasco River just north of the Arterial has been open to traffic for several months, landscaping work at a new small park on the bridge's north side is wrapping up this week.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at the park, which is situated between West Garden Street and river. Officials expected to attend include Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, Auburn city councilors and state Sen. Pam Helming.

"State Street (NYS Route 38) serves as a critical link between downtown Auburn and the northern section of the city, serving dozens of businesses and local residences as well as the rural communities immediately north of the City," a city press release announcing the ceremony said. "The bridge is located immediately adjacent to the Auburn Correctional Facility and provides access for commerce, employment and emergency services for more than 6,400 vehicles per day. Many pedestrians and bicyclists also rely on this bridge. Critical water, electric, gas, telephone and cable lines also cross the Owasco River on this bridge."

Funding sources for the project included a $4.75 million state grant.

