 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
AUBURN

Auburn to hold ribbon-cutting for new public safety building

  • Updated
Public safety

The future home of the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street is nearing completion on Friday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next week for the new Auburn public safety building, the city announced. 

The public is invited to the event scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 31 Seminary St., Auburn. The building will be housing the Auburn Fire Department and other emergency management services.

The $10 million initiative to establish the facility was funded via the city through borrowing, $2 million from a state's regional consolidated grant program and $1.2 million from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Auburn fire station's current location, 23 Market St., will be housing the new City of Auburn Ambulance Service that will be launching at the end of October.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said earlier this month that it is possible that the fire department and ambulance service share some space on Market Street for a few days. He noted that the fire department expects to be largely moved into the new building by Nov. 1.

People are also reading…

Public safety building

The rear portion of the soon-to-open Auburn Fire Department headquarters has a parking lot off Nelson Street.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trump goes to court to get his Twitter back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News