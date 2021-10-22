Auburn to hold ribbon-cutting for new public safety building

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next week for the new Auburn public safety building, the city announced.

The public is invited to the event scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 31 Seminary St., Auburn. The building will be housing the Auburn Fire Department and other emergency management services.

The $10 million initiative to establish the facility was funded via the city through borrowing, $2 million from a state's regional consolidated grant program and $1.2 million from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Auburn fire station's current location, 23 Market St., will be housing the new City of Auburn Ambulance Service that will be launching at the end of October.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said earlier this month that it is possible that the fire department and ambulance service share some space on Market Street for a few days. He noted that the fire department expects to be largely moved into the new building by Nov. 1.

