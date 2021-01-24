Auburn to hold virtual public hearing for 2021-22 block grant action plan

Community members will be able to remotely sound off on Auburn's 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan next week.
The city has received the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. At a virtual Auburn City Council meeting Jan. 21, the council approved a public hearing on the action plan for the funding for the next budget year.
The hearing will held Thursday, Jan. 28, a few minutes after the 5 p.m. start of the council's regular meeting. The meeting will be held through video and teleconference.
Those who want to be involved in the hearing are asked to send an email to Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason at cmason@auburnny.gov by 4 p.m. that day, and he will send you the information to participate. People without access to the internet can contact Mason at (315) 255-4101, and he can help you register for the teleconference.
Comments on the action plan from video and teleconference participants will be facilitated one at a time at the start of the hearing, the news release said. The hearing will end once all participants have had the chance to speak. The hearing and the meeting will be livestreamed on the city's website at AuburnNY.gov/Livestream.
The documents for the proposed block grant action plan are available on the city's website. Paper copes may be obtained through contacting the city clerk's office at (315) 255-4101 or through cmason@auburnny.gov. Community members can also turn in comments about the action plan to the the mayor and other members of the council before 5 p.m. that day before emailing written comments to citycouncil@auburnny.gov or directly mailing written comments through the U.S. Postal Service addressed to Mayor Mike Quill and the city council, Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021.
People can also comment by calling the office of the mayor and council and leave comments through voice mail by (315) 255-4104 or dropping off their comments with the drop box on the front or back entrance of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.