Auburn to hold virtual public hearing for 2021-22 block grant action plan

Community members will be able to remotely sound off on Auburn's 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan next week.

The city has received the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. At a virtual Auburn City Council meeting Jan. 21, the council approved a public hearing on the action plan for the funding for the next budget year.

The hearing will held Thursday, Jan. 28, a few minutes after the 5 p.m. start of the council's regular meeting. The meeting will be held through video and teleconference.

Those who want to be involved in the hearing are asked to send an email to Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason at cmason@auburnny.gov by 4 p.m. that day, and he will send you the information to participate. People without access to the internet can contact Mason at (315) 255-4101, and he can help you register for the teleconference.