Auburn, upstate NY leaders want 'Buffalo Bills equity investment,' $250M for ballparks

A group of upstate New York elected officials have a message for Gov. Kathy Hochul: If the Buffalo Bills can get a massive amount of public dollars for a new stadium, their cities should get state funding for municipal ballparks.

A letter sent to Hochul details the "Buffalo Bills Equity Investment," an effort led by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente to urge the state to provide $250 million to support ballpark upgrades and repairs.

The push comes as reports indicate that the state will invest $850 million to build a new $1.4 billion stadium for the Bills. Nothing has been finalized, but it's expected to be part of the 2022-23 state budget.

The possibility of a substantial public investment in the Bills' new stadium has been criticized because the team's owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, are billionaires. Despite their considerable wealth, they will cover less than half of the construction costs.

As Hochul and state lawmakers enter budget negotiations, Picente and local leaders think there should be investments made in ballparks, many of which once hosted minor league baseball teams.

"From being abandoned by Major League Baseball to being excluded from COVID-19 assistance, municipally-owned minor league baseball stadiums have faced a host of unforeseen challenges in recent years," Picente said. "With the Bills poised to reap close to a billion dollars in state funding, we are simply seeking some level of equity in capital funding."

The letter to Hochul was signed by several elected officials, including Auburn Mayor Michael Quill. Auburn has Falcon Park, the home of the Doubledays. For decades, the city had a short season Single-A minor league baseball team. But when MLB decided to slash the number of minor league teams, Auburn was one of 40 cities that lost its franchise.

Now, the Doubledays compete in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a summer wooden bat league for college players. Other upstate cities that lost their minor league teams have clubs in the collegiate league.

Robert Julian, president of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, supports the call for state funding to improve municipal ballparks.

"Many of our stadiums require extensive work, but are also important assets to the communities they serve," Julian said. "We are impressed with the governor's commitment to upstate New York and believe this request offers important attention to infrastructure and to continuing the quality of life in upstate communities."

The state has previously supported projects to upgrade municipal ballparks. In 2012, Auburn received $412,500 through the state regional economic development council competition to fund Falcon Park improvements.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.