AUBURN — The total costs for an improvement project at Auburn's wastewater treatment plant have more than doubled from an estimate nearly two years ago, and the Auburn City Council must decide whether to move forward with additional borrowing.

Members of the Auburn City Council are slated to vote at its Thursday, Feb. 16, meeting to increase the $36 million bond authorization to $84 million, the estimated overall cost for the project. The project would involve reconstructing and making upgrades to the treatment plant and the city's sewer system, including creating a new biosolids dryer and sludge handling facility that would provide significant annual savings once online.

The estimated total cost for the undertaking in April 2021 was $36 million, and the city council voted that month for the Auburn government to bond that same amount for the cost of the improvements. Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen said in January 2022 the cost of the project jumped to around $58 million, due to factors such as inflation and supply chain issues prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, however, the council was not asked to authorize additional bonding.

The latest cost increase comes as a result of bids received for the work. The council also is scheduled to vote on another resolution, which would approve bids from four different companies, including MA Bongiovanni, Inc. of Syracuse for the project's general construction and Auburn-based entity King and King Mechanical, Inc. for mechanical work, for a total award of $70,917,733 to complete the construction of the biosolids and wastewater treatment plant improvement project.

At last week's council meeting, a first reading was done for the ordinance amendment allowing the city to bond for $84 million. Later in the meeting, Jensen spoke about the project.

Over the last seven years, Jensen said, city staff and city council have been working "to examine opportunities financial and environmental risk associated with biosolids created as part of the wastewater treatment plant pollution removal process," adding that biosolids removal was become almost impossible for operations staff to manage annually, both physically and economically.

"Failing equipment and improper treatment of our biosolids on site make the 34 tons per day, five-to-week days a week process of handling and removal extremely difficult for our staff," Jensen said. "In addition to the minimal treatment and inadequate failing equipment, Auburn has seen its biosolids removal annual budget triple in the past six years."

He also said the proposed improvements under the biosolid and treatment plant project includes "necessary upgrades to just about every single building and process at the wastewater treatment plant and add further treatment and control to our biosolids process."

Jensen also explained some of the savings that could come as a result of the undertaking, noting that sludge hauling costs would drop from an estimated $1.54 million to $90,000.

Upon the project's completion, city staff expects "to be able to provide the highest known level of biosolids treatment, resulting in a class-A biosolid (also) known as a fertilizer. This fertilizer can be land-applied in many markets across upstate New York," he said. "The resulting annual operating budget reduction will be over a million dollars beginning year one and will only increase as landfill space dwindles and demand for the same space only rises in our region in coming years."

The project would also be coming "at a time when significant debt service is dropping off in the sewer fund," Jensen added. In the mid-1990s, the city finished a multi-phase, multi-million dollar upgrade "to form the modern wastewater treatment plan that we rely on and operate daily." Those investments, plus combined sewer overflow upgrades at the time, attributed to more than $2.5 million in annual debt service every year for the past 30 years.

"Combining our expected budget savings, coupled with significant debt drop-off in 2024 provides our sewer fund with significant funding to support a much-needed reinvestment in our infrastructure," he said.

Jensen talked about a four-year capital project outlook including the biosolids project and an estimated $22 million combined sewer overflow facility and sewer separation improvement project that Jensen discussed at a meeting earlier this month, saying there is "potential for $110 million dollars in total reinvestment in our sewer system."

In regards to funding options, Jensen said currently there is $37.2 million in zero-percent financing and $21.2 million in grant money in place. But the city is optimistic more outside support can be lined up.

Jensen also said the funding "we're going to really aggressively go after" is for $51.2 million in zero-percent financing and $38.2 million in grant funding.

One sewer rate increase for the city's property owners is built into the financial projections, as well. City sewer customers would pay about $3 to $10 more per quarter starting in the 2024 fiscal year.

City council members noted the price tag for the project, with Councilor Timothy Locastro remarking "that's a lot of money," to which Jensen agreed.

"I know you've got to spend money to make money, but that's a lot of money, that's a lot of debt," Locastro said.

Jensen compared it to refinancing a house, "because the house debt is getting paid off this year and some got paid off a couple years ago and we're refinancing the house."

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said the overall cost is a "scary total amount, right, I don't think anybody disagrees with that," but talked about the importance of the project.

"Previous councils have not invested in the future, or they've been afraid to invest in the future. Again, it's a big number, but I think everything's aligning with what's available to us, with the previous debt dropping off," Giannettino said to Jensen. "Thank you for the detailed analysis, the hard work, I've been down to the plant, you've shown me all the deficiencies, everything that needs to be addressed."