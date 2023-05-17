State Sen. Rachel May has selected an Auburn woman for the New York State Senate's annual Women of Distinction Award.

Melody Smith Johnson, who owns Melody's, a business that supports women entrepreneurs, and founded the Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, is this year's recipient. She attended an awards banquet in Albany on Tuesday.

"(Smith Johnson) has contributed immensely to the central New York community with her work and service," May, D-Syracuse, said. "Through her nonprofit, Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, Melody has mentored women of color, instilling confidence to become leaders in their personal lives, work and communities."

The initiative founded by Smith Johnson honors her mother and, according to May's office, provides "mentorship, scholarships and entrepreneurial coaching for young Black and Brown women" across the U.S. So far, the initiative has awarded $80,000 in college scholarships.

Smith Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Vassar College and is also a graduate of Anchor Theological Seminary and Bible Institute. She is part of this year's graduating class at Keuka College, where she is earning a Master of Science in leadership in management.

The state Senate's Women of Distinction program was created in 1998 and honors women from New York "whose professional or personal achievements, commitment to excellence and accomplishments merit special recognition."