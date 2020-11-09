Auburn women leaders celebrate history-making VP-elect Kamala Harris: 'Way past time'

The daughter of parents who grew up in the Jim Crow South, Gwen Webber-McLeod remembers what her mother and father told their children — that it's their birthright to "be anything we wanted to be in the United States of America."
Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident, noted that it's a similar message Shyamala Gopalan delivered to her daughter, Kamala Harris. On Saturday, Harris made history: She is the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president.
As a businesswoman who is active in politics, Webber-McLeod said the historic milestone is important for women. She referred to the "eye being the limit," which means that people won't believe something is possible unless they see it for themselves.
For Black women and girls, Webber-McLeod says, Harris's election sets an example.
"For me, to see Kamala do that, just reminds me that we should never give up and that the journey to claim our birthright to be anything we want to be is a long, hard process," she said, "but somebody has to do it."
One Auburn leader who knows what it's like being the first is Melina Carnicelli, who was the first woman elected to serve as the city's mayor.
Carnicelli told The Citizen on Monday it's "absolutely thrilling" that Harris was elected vice president, especially in the same year when women are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification. The amendment granted women the right to vote.
But she also highlighted the struggles that remain for women and that while Harris's election was a history-making moment, it is "way past time."
"It took 100 years to hit this milestone," Carnicelli said. "To me, that's unfortunate. Despite that, it certainly is quite a beautiful way to underscore the centennial of women's suffrage in America."
Debby McCormick, the lone woman on the Auburn City Council, says she remembers when Geraldine Ferraro was the vice presidential nominee. Ferraro, a former New York congresswoman, was Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale's running mate in 1984. The Mondale-Ferraro ticket lost to President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H.W. Bush.
Along with Ferraro, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008. She was former U.S. Sen. John McCain's running mate that year when they lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
And then came 2016, when Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be a major party's presidential nominee. Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump.
"I've tried to tell my daughter that 'you just don't know how hard it's been," McCormick said.
Webber-McLeod probably best captured that with a story of her own. After the Biden-Harris ticket was projected as the winners of the presidential election, she had a conversation with her mother, who was the first Black woman elected to the Jefferson County Legislature.
Her mother told her that she never thought she would live to see a Black president before Obama was elected in 2008. Now, she lived to see a Black woman elected vice president.
"That just moves me to tears because I think for her to say that she never believed in her whole that she would this and she's 88, I think, says a lot about the work that we need to do as a country to make sure that we create access and opportunity for everyone," Webber-McLeod said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
