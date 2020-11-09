Auburn women leaders celebrate history-making VP-elect Kamala Harris: 'Way past time'

The daughter of parents who grew up in the Jim Crow South, Gwen Webber-McLeod remembers what her mother and father told their children — that it's their birthright to "be anything we wanted to be in the United States of America."

Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident, noted that it's a similar message Shyamala Gopalan delivered to her daughter, Kamala Harris. On Saturday, Harris made history: She is the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president.

As a businesswoman who is active in politics, Webber-McLeod said the historic milestone is important for women. She referred to the "eye being the limit," which means that people won't believe something is possible unless they see it for themselves.

For Black women and girls, Webber-McLeod says, Harris's election sets an example.

"For me, to see Kamala do that, just reminds me that we should never give up and that the journey to claim our birthright to be anything we want to be is a long, hard process," she said, "but somebody has to do it."

One Auburn leader who knows what it's like being the first is Melina Carnicelli, who was the first woman elected to serve as the city's mayor.