Auburn's $43 million 2022-23 budget approved by city council

The Auburn City Council passed the 2022-23 budget on Thursday in a 4-1 vote along party lines.

Council approved the $43,462,530 spending plan at its meeting, capping off a months-long refinement process. That amount, which represents a 6.46% boost from the 2022 revised budget, entails a property tax levy increase of 2.28%, or $285,000.

The sole no vote on the budget came from Councilor Timothy Locastro, the lone Republican on the council.

"I'm not ready for an increase to the taxpayers at this time," Locastro said after the meeting.

Before the vote, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino thanked City Manager Jeff Dygert and the municipality's department heads for their efforts on the budget.

"I think this is a fiscally and operationally responsible budget. It allows us to maintain the level of service that the people of Auburn depend upon every day, also allows us the expand those services in some ways," Giannettino said.

He added that some Department of Public Works positions will be added to "address our parks," for example. Mayor Mike Quill lauded the work of city staff.

Under the approved spending plan, solid waste collection fees are set to rise to be a $240 per unit charge, instead of the current rate of $120 for a single-unit property, with higher fees for multi-unit properties. During the meeting, Locastro joined his Democrat colleagues in a separate vote on the city's fees, which included the solid waste collection increase.

A projected 13% sales tax increase was built into the budget, greater than the 6.3% sales tax uptick included in the city's preliminary budget presented in early April.

The approved spending amount also includes budget requests made by city councilors at a prior meeting, including $5,000 directed to a trap, neuter and release program for cats in Auburn and $58,777 for city hall security. A public hearing on the recommended budget was held at a council meeting May 19.

• A new agreement is slated to allow for the operation of the Casey Park pool facility next month.

At Thursday's meeting, city council authorized a resolution with the Auburn YMCA-WEIU ahead of the upcoming pool season. The city and the YMCA have collaborated to provide services at the pool over the summer since 2009, the resolution noted.

The YMCA will receive $53,500 for services, staff and programming for the pool, the resolution said, while the city will maintain the pool and premises and supply pool chemicals.

The pool is poised to open Wednesday, July 6 and run through Sunday, Aug. 28.

