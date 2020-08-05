Auburn's Dia Carabajal elected delegate to Democratic National Convention

On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee announced that Biden and other convention speakers will not travel to Milwaukee. They will deliver their speeches from different parts of the country. In Biden's case, he will accept the nomination from a location in Delaware.

The decision to not bring the speakers to Milwaukee is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention was scheduled for July, but it was pushed back because of the ongoing public health crisis. It will now be held Aug. 17-20.

For Carabajal and other delegates, the convention will be a virtual experience. She said they are awaiting instructions on how the convention will be conducted online.

Although it's not what she planned, Carabajal is ready for the convention. As the only Cayuga County delegate, she says it's an honor to be the county's representative. She's also excited about being part of history.

"This is a very critical time," she said. "There is so much happening with civil unrest coming about because of systemic racism and the COVID-19 crisis creating health problems in our country. The time is historic and to stand here among those that are creating history is an awesome responsibility that I take very seriously."

