Auburn's Nucor Steel part of Hochul's regional hydrogen hub proposal

A prominent Auburn business is among the partners in a multi-state proposal to establish a regional clean hydrogen hub in the Northeast.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that New York will join with Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey to seek the designation from the U.S. Department of Energy. The program was included in the federal infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden last fall.

The proposals will compete for more than $8 billion in federal funding to establish the clean hydrogen hubs. The Department of Energy will select at least four sites to serve as research and development hubs. The criteria for selection includes feedstock and geographic diversity.

Along with three other states, New York has several private-sector partners that are part of the proposed clean hydrogen hub. Nucor in Auburn is identified as one of the partners. It's unknown what the company's role would be in the hub. Nucor did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Hochul's office, those involved in the multi-state proposal have agreed to "define the shared vision and plans for the regional hydrogen hub that can advance safe green hydrogen energy innovation and investment to address climate change ..." They also will collaborate to advance a proposal that "makes climate and environmental justice central to its strategy."

"New York is proud to lead the way in forming bold partnerships to combat the existential threat of climate change," Hochul said. "Expanding the hydrogen market is critical to New York's aggressive pursuit of clean energy alternatives that will supercharge our economy and advance our climate goals."

For the federal government, the clean hydrogen hubs are part of a $21.5 billion strategy to invest in clean energy demonstration and research with the goal of achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

In New York, Hochul says the hub will support the state's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.

Some environmental justice groups are concerned with Hochul's proposal. In a joint statement on Thursday, six organizations — Environmental Advocates NY, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, UPROSE, PUSH Buffalo and PEAK Coalition — called the plan the "hasty hydrogen initiative."

Among the concerns expressed by the groups is the potential impacts to disadvantaged communities. Hydrogen combustion, they said, increases emissions of oxides of nitrogen. The advocates urged Hochul to reject hydrogen combustion and "not continue to expose communities of color to direct or disparate environmental and negative public health conditions."

The multi-state consortium will finalize its proposal in time for the launch of the Department of Energy's funding opportunity announcement in May.

