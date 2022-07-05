Auburn's State Street Event Plaza project nears completion

The transformation of a vacant downtown Auburn lot into a public events plaza should be finished this month.

Work on the State Street Event Plaza at the former Kalet's department store site continues this week, along with related construction on the street itself between Dill and Genesee streets.

City Clerk Chuck Mason said completion is "just a couple weeks out." On Tuesday, crews were working on curb installation on the lower half of the street, in front of Prison City Pub & Brewery.

Later this week, the northern half of the street will be paved, weather permitting. Work on the southern half has been completed.

Meanwhile, at the plaza property, crews will be working on landscaping and and other installations such as lighting.

Auburn has scheduled free live music in the new event plaza every Wednesday night in August from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The first concert, Nuclear Ukelele, is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Construction on the $1.4 million project began in the spring of 2021. Funding is covered by a $1 million state grant, $170,000 from the Emerson Foundation and bond financing secured by the city.

