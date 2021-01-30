Auburn's State Street plaza project out for bid

Work to transform a downtown, city-owned parcel into an outdoor event plaza is inching closer to reality.
Jenny Haines, director of planning and development for the city, told the Auburn City Council Thursday night that construction on the lot at 1-7 State St. was set to go to bid Friday.
Haines said the current target date for project completion is Nov. 12, in time for the yearly holiday parade, which is normally held on Thanksgiving weekend. She added that the city is currently looking at a construction time frame of four to five months.
In an interview Friday, Haines said the bidding period is set to end Fed. 24. The construction starting date will depend on the bids, in case the city needs to snag extra funding.
Auburn has secured $1 million for the project through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, in which New York is providing $10 million in funding to various projects within downtown. If more money for the plaza is necessary, Haines said, the city will pursue other funding sources such as donations from local foundations or bond financing.
The city government has been trying to do something with the site for more than 25 years. The site of the former Kalet's Department Store, it became city property due to tax foreclosure in 1995. The store building was demolished in 2011 to allow for a proposed theater project, but that was canceled in 2014 amid a series of legal challenges from Joseph Camardo, a neighboring property owner.
When officials were exploring development proposals for the area after the theater project was canceled, Camardo proposed acquiring the land and making it a parking lot. The city ultimately opted to turn in into an outdoor public park where events could be held. That project was opposed by Camardo, who argued the property had environmental issues that hadn't been properly addressed by the city.
But in September, City Manager Jeff Dygert said that officials have had an ongoing dialogue with Camardo and the other property owners with land adjacent to the site. At an Oct. 1 meeting, city council approved a resolution to transfer a 15-by-15 foot piece of the land to James Driscoll, who owns property immediately south of the parcel, so he "can have fire prevention access to his building, which would, in turn, enable him access to use the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building," according to a council resolution.
Officials noted in September that transfers of other portions of the 1-7 State St. site were expected to come in front of the council for future agendas.
Conversations with adjacent property owners are still ongoing as the bid process moves forward, Haines said on Friday.
"We are having good and fruitful discussions with those adjacent property owners and would expect those agreements to be in place at the appropriate time," she said.
Pieces of lands are being set aside for those property owners in the bid documents, Haines continued.
At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Mike Quill said he hoped the project would be done by local bidders and asked that the city "do everything we can to notify them that it is going out to bid, or it has gone out to bid." Haines said the bid will be on the city's website but Auburn will also reach out to local contractors "who do this kind of work."
Giannettino and fellow council member Debby McCormick said they were excited about the project, and Haines expressed anticipation about this endeavor getting underway after years of ideas, proposals and discussions on how to handle the property.
"This is another one of those full career projects for me; 1995 was when the city took (the property) for taxes. That was two years after I started here, and so we've been having fun with it ever since," she said with a laugh.
