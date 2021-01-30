Auburn's State Street plaza project out for bid

Officials noted in September that transfers of other portions of the 1-7 State St. site were expected to come in front of the council for future agendas.

Conversations with adjacent property owners are still ongoing as the bid process moves forward, Haines said on Friday.

"We are having good and fruitful discussions with those adjacent property owners and would expect those agreements to be in place at the appropriate time," she said.

Pieces of lands are being set aside for those property owners in the bid documents, Haines continued.

At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Mike Quill said he hoped the project would be done by local bidders and asked that the city "do everything we can to notify them that it is going out to bid, or it has gone out to bid." Haines said the bid will be on the city's website but Auburn will also reach out to local contractors "who do this kind of work."

Giannettino and fellow council member Debby McCormick said they were excited about the project, and Haines expressed anticipation about this endeavor getting underway after years of ideas, proposals and discussions on how to handle the property.

"This is another one of those full career projects for me; 1995 was when the city took (the property) for taxes. That was two years after I started here, and so we've been having fun with it ever since," she said with a laugh.

