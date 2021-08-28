Audit faults Owasco over $397K purchase of playground equipment

The state comptroller's office said the Owasco Town Council failed to properly manage its purchasing and spent nearly $400,000 on new playground equipment without seeking competitive pricing.
In a recently released audit report, the comptroller's office said that during an audit period of January 2016 to the end of 2020, the town board "did not effectively manage fund balance and reserve levels, establish multiyear plans or ensure the proper procurement of professional services and playground equipment."
The audit said that the board also did not adopt an adequate reserve policy, did not always seek competition for professional services or have adequate written agreements for the services provided. The report said that "the board did not properly procure playground equipment totaling $397,000."
The audit said that because the town had not adopted comprehensive, multiyear financial and capital plans for financing future capital improvements and maintaining existing infrastructure, the comptroller's office recommended the board "adopt a comprehensive written reserve policy that clearly communicates the purpose and intent for establishing each reserve fund."
Auditors also found that while the town does have a procurement policy, it does not require soliciting competition, such as written proposals or quotations, when procuring professional services and that as a result, "employees did not always seek competition when procuring professional services or document sufficient evidence to demonstrate whether the vendor selected was a prudent and economical use of public funds."
As for the town's playground project, auditors said that the town did not advertise for bids for the equipment, "which at a total cost of approximately $397,000 far exceeded the mandatory bidding thresholds." Town officials told the comptroller's office that they purchased the equipment from the selected playground vendor because they were the only one that could provide the necessary ADA compliant playground equipment. However, the audit said, no additional support was available to justify this assertion of a sole source provider, and there was no additional explanation or support provided as to how or why the splash pad equipment vendor was selected.
The report states that the intent was to have the project fully funded by grants and donations, "with the erroneous belief that if this was the case then the project would not have to be competitively bid. However, as of October 2019, the Town used approximately $185,000 of Town funds to pay for this project, or approximately 37 percent of the project’s $495,500 total cost."
The audit concluded with recommendations that the town develop and adopt a detailed and sufficient reserve policy; develop policies and procedures for procuring and awarding professional service contracts; ensure equipment is procured in accordance with applicable policies and statutes.
The report states that town officials agreed with the findings and recommendations and indicated that they plan to take corrective action and had adopted a fund balance policy in November 2019 following discussions between audit staff during the fieldwork phase of this audit.
In response, Town Supervisor Ed Wagner wrote that the town "agrees with the findings of the Financial Management and Procurement audit that was presented to us" and planned to draft a corrective action plan for each of its recommendations.