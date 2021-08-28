Audit faults Owasco over $397K purchase of playground equipment

As for the town's playground project, auditors said that the town did not advertise for bids for the equipment, "which at a total cost of approximately $397,000 far exceeded the mandatory bidding thresholds." Town officials told the comptroller's office that they purchased the equipment from the selected playground vendor because they were the only one that could provide the necessary ADA compliant playground equipment. However, the audit said, no additional support was available to justify this assertion of a sole source provider, and there was no additional explanation or support provided as to how or why the splash pad equipment vendor was selected.

The report states that the intent was to have the project fully funded by grants and donations, "with the erroneous belief that if this was the case then the project would not have to be competitively bid. However, as of October 2019, the Town used approximately $185,000 of Town funds to pay for this project, or approximately 37 percent of the project’s $495,500 total cost."

The audit concluded with recommendations that the town develop and adopt a detailed and sufficient reserve policy; develop policies and procedures for procuring and awarding professional service contracts; ensure equipment is procured in accordance with applicable policies and statutes.