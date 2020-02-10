Audit: NY didn't bill del Lago, other casinos for $13M in regulatory costs

The state Gaming Commission hasn't sought reimbursement for $13 million in regulatory oversight costs from del Lago and three other New York casinos, according to an audit released by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

A review found that although the Gaming Commission has the authority to seek reimbursement from casinos for regulatory costs, it didn't issue its rules for assessing oversight expenses until April 2019 — two years after three of the four commercial casinos opened in New York.

According to the audit, casinos should be assessed annually for "commission oversight costs, including payroll, fringe benefits, non-personal service expenses and administrative overhead costs." An assessment should be made at the beginning of the state fiscal year, which runs from April 1 through March 31. At the end of the fiscal year, the commission determines the actual oversight costs. Those figures are used to determine a new assessment for the casinos.

But the commission hasn't been following that procedure. The audit revealed that the commission "has neither billed nor collected oversight costs from the commercial casinos," according to the comptroller's office.

