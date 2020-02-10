Audit: NY didn't bill del Lago, other casinos for $13M in regulatory costs

The state Gaming Commission hasn't sought reimbursement for $13 million in regulatory oversight costs from del Lago and three other New York casinos, according to an audit released by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
A review found that although the Gaming Commission has the authority to seek reimbursement from casinos for regulatory costs, it didn't issue its rules for assessing oversight expenses until April 2019 — two years after three of the four commercial casinos opened in New York.
According to the audit, casinos should be assessed annually for "commission oversight costs, including payroll, fringe benefits, non-personal service expenses and administrative overhead costs." An assessment should be made at the beginning of the state fiscal year, which runs from April 1 through March 31. At the end of the fiscal year, the commission determines the actual oversight costs. Those figures are used to determine a new assessment for the casinos.
But the commission hasn't been following that procedure. The audit revealed that the commission "has neither billed nor collected oversight costs from the commercial casinos," according to the comptroller's office.
"As of October 28, 2019, the commission was in the process of finalizing the assessments for all four commercial casinos," the comptroller's office wrote, adding that the state has "missed out on interest that would have otherwise been earned or saved had the funds been available."
DiNapoli's office recommended that the Gaming Commission assess and bill casinos for oversight costs in a timely manner.
The commission responded to the audit on Dec. 30, according to a letter provided by the state comptroller's office. In the letter, Robert Williams — the commission's executive director — said the panel agreed with the recommendation by the comptroller's office.
"It has been implemented," he wrote.
Williams also revealed that the first bills have been issued to the casinos, and the commission will "continue to bill in a timely manner going forward."
The comptroller's office mentioned in its audit that the bills could lead to disputes with commercial casinos that, up until this point, haven't needed to reimburse the state for regulatory costs. The comptroller's audit team advised the commission to be prepared for possible conflicts and establish written policies and procedures for handling disputes.
