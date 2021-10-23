Augustyn, Basile vie to represent Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district

Beginning in January, the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st district will have a new representative.

Cait Augustyn, a Democrat, and Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, a Republican, are vying to succeed Tucker Whitman, a former chair of the county Legislature. The 1st district includes the towns of Sterling and Victory in northern Cayuga County.

Augustyn and Basile both cite their experience as reasons for running. Augustyn, who fell in love with the northernmost part of Cayuga County after visiting Little Sodus Bay, moved to Sterling four years ago. She is an entrepreneur — she started her own plant-based ice cream business, Eat Me Ice Cream, that sells its products at more than 200 stores in the Northeast. Basile, in addition to serving in local government, has spent more than 40 years working in the construction industry. In those roles, he has overseen numerous projects.

Augustyn is eager to serve the community. This is her first run for political office and she wants to give voters a choice. She has been critical of Basile for his apparent plan to remain mayor of Fair Haven if he is elected county legislator. In New York, a village mayor can serve as a county legislator.

While she is proud of her business ventures, she is looking for a post-pandemic challenge.

"I'm young, so I can bring a different perspective," Augustyn told The Citizen. "I'm an entrepreneur and I'm qualified to help the county."

Basile's top priority: fiscal responsibility. Cayuga County lost nearly 4,000 people in the last decade, according to the most recent census numbers.

"That means everybody that's left is going to have to make up the difference," Basile said. He wants to meet with the department heads at the county level to "get a feel for what they do and how they conduct business." Through that process, he says, the county can ensure that, fiscally, "we're doing things right."

The candidates have different views on a few issues affecting county government. The county has struggled with retaining an administrator. Those duties are now handled by Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman.

A permanent solution remains elusive. There is some support for continuing to try the administrator route. Others want to implement a county executive model, which would require voters to elect someone to lead county government. There is a third possibility — that the chair of the county Legislature will handle those duties in a full-time capacity.

Augustyn thinks the best approach is to hire a qualified person to oversee day-to-day operations or allow the chair to full those responsibilities. But whatever the county decides, she believes they need to stick with it.

"This is where everything can get lost and the ball is dropped," she said. "Things don't move forward. It's a basic business operations situation." She added that if the chair is the one doing the job, they should be compensated for that additional work.

Basile prefers exploring the creation of a county executive's position similar to what is in place in Onondaga County. But he also supports examining whether the current model — the chair overseeing county operations — is working. One benefit of having a county executive, he says, is that if voters aren't happy with them, they can vote to remove them at the next election.

"I surely would like to look at both (options) before making a final determination," he said. "Like everything, I think you have to weigh the pros and cons."

Both candidates have different assessments of the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As mayor of Fair Haven, Basile said he offered the county health department a village employee to come to Auburn and assist with various tasks. While the department "appreciated the offer," he says, they didn't accept it.

He thinks the county struggled at the beginning, but doesn't believe that's a negative. He blamed a lack of information about COVID-19 and "mixed messages" coming from different entities.

"As it progressed, they did the best they could in dealing with it," Basile continued.

Augustyn said the COVID-19 case numbers in the county are "pretty bad." She thinks the county needs to work with unions to address workplace safety issues and ensure the workforce is protected against COVID-19.

"We need to take the right steps to make sure that they are safe and feeling safe at work," she said.

Redistricting could alter the existing legislative district lines and change the number of Legislature seats. Basile opposes increasing the number of legislators — there are 15 now — but wants to see more details about the redistricting process.

"We can't be increasing government when we have a decreasing population," he said. "That doesn't make fiscal sense."

However, he would support decreasing the number of legislators if that was possible through redistricting. That could help cover the costs of implementing a county executive's office, he says.

Augustyn said she supports following the redistricting process and then determining whether there should be a change in the makeup of the Legislature. But she wants to ensure that her district isn't left behind.

"After going door-to-door, people up here don't even know that they have a county Legislature and a county legislator," she said.

Basile is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Augustyn will appear on the Democratic line and an independent line she created, Preserve & Protect Our Water.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.